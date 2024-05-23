Did you know Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young were dating? Know all about superstar couple’s romance post-City Hunter

Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young used to date back in 2011. The global actors had worked together in the drama City Hunter and while working together they became more than friends. Their relationship lasted only for a few months and in January 2012 they announced their breakup. Here is a detailed timeline of their relationship.

Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young's relationship timeline

Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young in City Hunter

City Hunter is a 2011 thriller detective drama based on a Japanese comic. Lee Min Ho, Park Min Young, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Sang Joong take on the lead roles in the drama. It tells the story of Lee Yoon Sung who is an MIT graduate and works for the Blue House in the communications department. He is on a mission to take revenge on the politicians who were responsible for his father’s death. The series has been re-made in many languages and formats from Japanese anime to Chinese drama and more.

Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho confirm relationship

In August 2011, Park Min Young and Lee Min Ho were confirmed to be dating. The two actors met on the sets of City Hunter and started dating. In August, it was reported that they had been dating for the past month. Park Min Young's agency commented that the two have good, mutual feelings for each other and are trying to know one another. A mutual acquaintance of the actors quoted that Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young tried to avoid making their relationship public so they were careful about their dates. A Korean media outlet had also revealed sweet photos of the two together on dates.

Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young break up

Shortly after, in January 2012, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young announced their break up. It was reported that they had separated a while ago but only decided to reveal the break up later. They decided to reveal their breakup later s they did not wish to put their agencies on the spot. The reason for the breakup was said to be their busy schedules as they did not have the time to meet each other.

Since then, the two actors seem to have grown distant. In 2012, they attended separate awards functions. Park Min Young attended the KBS Drama Awards while Lee Min Ho attended the SBS Drama Awards. Their representatives stated that the actors were very busy with their schedules and were focusing on their careers.

More about Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He is a popular K-drama actor who is known for his roles in romance dramas. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. His drama The Heirs is also an iconic drama which celebrated 10 years in 2023. Lee Min Ho has also taken the lead in super-hit romance dramas like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and more. His last K-drama appearance was in Pachinko.

The superstar is extremely talented and has time and again proven his star power. He is a global icon and influencer with millions of followers on his social media. He will be next appearing in the drama Ask the Stars and the film Omniscient Reader.

Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. In 2011 she made her debut on the big screen with the film The Cat. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, she has captivated audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and more.

She last appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming.

Dating rules are strict when it comes to the Korean entertainment industry. Many a time, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young have been brave enough to come out with their relationship in the past.

