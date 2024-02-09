POLL: Lisa's LLOUD or Jennie's Odd Atelier; which BLACKPINK member's label would you want to work at?

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie have ventured into the realm of entrepreneurship, establishing their solo labels, LLOUD and Odd Atelier, respectively. As both artists embark on unique journeys in the entertainment industry, fans are buzzing with excitement. Jennie's Odd Atelier, co-founded with her mother, promises groundbreaking ventures, while Lisa's LLOUD aims to redefine boundaries in music and entertainment.

The launch of their labels signifies a new chapter for the BLACKPINK members, allowing them creative freedom and autonomy. With Jennie's ODA ENTERTAINMENT YouTube channel already making waves and Lisa's strategic teaser campaign creating anticipation, the K-pop sensations are set to captivate audiences beyond the stage.

As fans eagerly await Jisoo and Rosé's rumored ventures, the BLACKPINK members collectively continue to shape their destinies in the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. Which label would you choose – Lisa's LLOUD or Jennie's Odd Atelier? Cast your vote and stay tuned for the exciting developments from these multifaceted talents!

