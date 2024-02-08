BLACKPINK's Lisa launches solo label LLOUD; tells fans 'Join me on this exciting journey'

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveils her new label LLOUD, marking a significant step in her music career. With a vision to redefine boundaries in music and entertainment, she invites fans to join her on this exciting journey.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa unveils personal lael LLOUD

BLACKPINK's Lisa has made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing the launch of her own label, LLOUD. Taking to social media, she expressed her excitement about this new venture, stating, "Introducing #LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together."

The revelation comes on the heels of Lisa's strategic teaser campaign on Instagram on February 7, featuring monochromatic posters with the cryptic message 'Coming Soon' and the date ‘02.08.2024’. Fans were left intrigued, speculating various possibilities, including a Hollywood acting debut following earlier reports in January about Lisa potentially joining AMC's The Walking Dead.

However, Lisa surprised fans by unveiling her CEO side with the establishment of LLOUD, emphasizing her commitment to exploring new horizons in the music and entertainment industry. As the youngest member of BLACKPINK continues to evolve her multifaceted career, fans eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions she will bring to the global entertainment landscape through her new label.

More details about Lisa’s latest activities

In a remarkable series of events, BLACKPINK's Lisa, alongside her teammates Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé achieved a prestigious honor on November 22, 2023, being invested as an Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The special investiture was also attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Advertisement

On December 5, YG Entertainment confirmed the renewal of BLACKPINK's group contracts, while negotiations for individual contracts were ongoing. However, on December 29, Lisa and the other members decided not to proceed with individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Lisa showcased her versatility on January 26, 2024, with a debut live performance of SG alongside DJ Snake at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes charity event in Paris, organized by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron. She also mesmerized the audience with a medley of her solo hits, Lalisa and Money, accompanied by the Orchestre Lamoureux, marking a dynamic start to her musical journey in the new year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK's Lisa teasing a solo comeback? MONEY singer's mysterious 'Coming Soon' posters take fans by surprise