POLL: Love in the Moonlight, Vincenzo, Big Mouth, Queen of Tears, more; VOTE for Kwak Dong Yeon's best role

In celebration of Kwak Dong Yeon's birthday, fans are invited to participate in a poll to determine his best role among his notable portrayals in various K-dramas. From historical dramas to contemporary thrillers, Kwak Dong Yeon has showcased his versatility and talent in a range of characters, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

In Love in the Moonlight, Kwak Dong Yeon embodies the role of Kim Byung Yeon, a skilled swordsman and loyal confidant to the crown prince. His portrayal adds depth to the historical narrative, blending friendship, loyalty, and intrigue.

In It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Kwak Dong Yeon delves into the complexities of mental health as Kwon Ki Do, a patient at a psychiatric hospital. His performance offers insight into the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental illness, enriching the series' exploration of human emotions.

In Vincenzo, Kwak Dong Yeon takes on the role of Jang Han Seo, a morally conflicted character entangled in a web of power dynamics and family intrigue. His portrayal adds layers to the series' narrative, contributing to its intricate storyline.

In Big Mouth, Kwak Dong Yeon portrays Jerry, a scammer with a respect for a genius conman. His character adds depth to the series' theme of deception and serves as a significant element in the protagonist's journey.

Finally, in Queen of Tears, Kwak Dong Yeon embodies the role of Hong Soo Cheol, navigating familial dynamics and power struggles within the Queen's family business. His performance likely adds complexity and tension to the series' storyline.

As fans cast their votes, they reflect on Kwak Dong Yeon's impressive range as an actor and celebrate his contributions to the world of K-drama.

