Queen of Tears drops new stills of Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin looking like precious lovebirds

The upcoming drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hun and Kim Ji Won, has revealed fresh stills of the charming duo Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin, depicting sincere affection.

On February 22, fresh stills from Queen of Tears were revealed, featuring the beautiful duo Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin. The lovebird seemed to be engaged in a heartwarming moment while in a restaurant, showing their utmost care for each other.

Kwak Dong Yeon is set to play the role of Hong Soo Cheol, the younger brother of Kim Ji Won's character Hong Hae In. He is said to be at the bottom of the hierarchy in the powerful Queens Group, making him feel inadequate compared to his successful sister, the queen of department stores.

On the other hand, Lee Joo Bin portrays Hong Soo Cheol’s lovely wife Cheon Da Hye, who loves and cares for her husband with a pure heart. The elegant visuals of Lee Joo Bin as Cheon Da Hye are already winning the hearts of many.

Excitement is building up as viewers are eager to witness the new couple in the upcoming romantic adventure.

About the new K-drama Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is a thrilling love story of a miraculous couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. The third-generation chaebol daughter of the large conglomerate Queens Group, Hong Hae In marries Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director of the Queens Group. However, their difficult marriage against all odds, soon becomes troublesome and both fight to protect their own happiness.

Kim Ji Won, known for many hit dramas like Fight My Way and My Liberation Notes has taken on the role of boss lady Hong Hae In. Meanwhile, My Love From The Star actor Kim Soo Hyun will portray her husband Baek Hyun Woo. The Glory fame Park Sung Hoon is also reported to appear as Yoon Eun Sung, a talented investor, who is shrouded in many mysteries.

The script of Queen of Tears has been penned down by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, who is renowned for delivering some hit K-drama like Crash Landing On You and My Love From The Star. Furthermore, the rom-com drama has been directed by Vincenzo director Kim Hee Won and Entourage director Jang Young Woo.

The highly-anticipated romance drama, Queen Of Tears will be released on March 9, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on the tvN network. International audiences can catch up on the drama through Netflix.

