Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears reveals starkly different in-laws in latest stills

Kim Soo Hyun plays Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears who belongs to a normal family as compared to his chaebol princess wife, Hong Hae In, played by Kim Ji Won. Their marriage is not how they expected, the love that once bonded them has now withered and they are on the verge of divorce. But there seems to be a light of hope of them finding their way back to each other. Queen of Tears ahead of its release in just a few days has released some new and interesting pictures.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears unveils new photos giving a deeper look at the dynamic of families of both leads

Kim Soo Hyun’s Baek Hyun Woo’s family is the quintessential middle-class family who is more about life and living than money as compared to Kim Ji Won’s Hong Hae In’s family the Queens, leaders of Department stores.

Queen of Tears has unveiled some new stills from the drama representing the poles apart families of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Two stills depict Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kwak Dong Yeon as Hong Soo Cheol, the CEO of Queens Mart and younger brother of Hong Hae In. It can be interesting to note if in the show these two characters can connect and become each other’s trusted friends as both are neglected in their respective lives. Baek Hyun Woo is in an unhappy marriage with Hong Hae In. On the other hand, Hong Soo Cheol has spent all his life shuttered away and in the overpowering shadow of his elder sister. But interestingly, in the stills we see Hong Soo Cheol ordering something to the cowering Baek Hyun Woon who sits uncomfortably on the sofa.

In the next stills, we see Hong Hae In and Baek Mi Seon, the older sister of Baek Hyun Woo. As compared to Hong Hae In who stands proud in a powerful stance with her ever-so-striking style, the older sister with an awkward smile seems to be trying to fit in a world they don’t belong in. We also see the couple together in one of the stills where they seem to be in conversation with someone, again throwing light on their messy relationship. Kim Soo Hyun looks confused and unhappy in the picture alongside Kim Ji Won who seems to keep her cool.

The most engaging are the pictures that depict the two mother-in-laws who are polar opposites of each other. Both mothers are dressed in elegant hanboks, a traditional Korean attire, looking as graceful as ever. Na Young Hee as Kim Seon Hwa has a displeased expression on her face representing that she is unwelcoming and not happy with the married couple or their relationship. She looks like the snobby wealthy mother in law that disapproves of anything that is not expensive enough or rich enough. Moreover, she favors her son to the president of the company, her daughter Hong Hae In. Her exact opposite is the smiling and welcoming mother of Baek Hyun Woo, Jeon Bong Ae played by Hwang Young Hee. She smiles brightly in the still and shows how welcoming and loving she is, her character reflects the mother-in-law who loves her daughter-in-law as her own daughter.

What can be expected from the upcoming drama Queen of Tears?

Queen of Tears promises a romantic yet fun plot where two unhappy individuals in a marriage will try to rekindle their romance while handling other parts of their lives. In the past teasers of the relationship between Kim Soo Hyun who plays Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won who plays Hong Hae In look estranged but fun, especially when they try to pull away from each other and yet end up being closer or the moments we see the eccentric sides of the characters. In addition to the impressive plot of this rom-com, we have got a star-studded cast lineup to add to the excitement.

Let’s wait for the premiere soon!

