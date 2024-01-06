PSY, BTS' SUGA's That That is 7th K-pop soloist MV to hit 500 million views; know records set by iconic collab

PSY and BTS' SUGA's collaboration, That That, has surpassed 500 million views, marking a significant milestone. This achievement makes That That the seventh K-pop soloist’s music video to reach this view count. The collaboration has broken major records, solidifying its status as an iconic and widely celebrated project in the K-pop realm. Know all about That That by PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS)

That That by PSY and SUGA crosses 500 million views

On January 6, around 7:45 AM KST, 4:15 AM IST, PSY's music video for the 2022 title track That That, produced by BTS’ rapper SUGA and featuring him as an artist, achieved over 500 million views on YouTube. Originally released on April 29, 2022, at 6 PM KST, the video reached the 500 million milestone in just over 616 days and 13 hours.

That That has become PSY's fifth music video to surpass 500 million views, following the success of Gangnam Style, Gentleman, Oppa is Just My Style and Daddy. Significantly, this achievement also marks SUGA's first solo music video to reach the 500 million milestone.

In addition, That That is only the seventh music video by a K-pop soloist to surpass 500 million views on YouTube. Apart from PSY and SUGA, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa have also accomplished this feat with their solo debut tracks SOLO and LALISA, making them the other K-pop soloists in this exclusive group.

More about the iconic collaboration That That by PSY and SUGA

That That is a collaborative song recorded by South Korean singer PSY and South Korean rapper SUGA of BTS. It is part of PSY's eighth studio album, PSY 9th. Co-written and produced by PSY and SUGA, the track was released for digital download and streaming on April 29, 2022, serving as the lead single for the album under P Nation. The music video for That That was filmed on a sandy beach in Incheon mid-March. Impressively, it garnered over 30 million views within 24 hours of its release and reached 100 million views within a week of its debut.

Upon the release of the title track, fans eagerly embraced That That, leading to widespread downloads and a continuous enjoyment of the song. The track's bass-heavy beats and catchy tunes propelled it to the Number 1 spot on iTunes charts in a remarkable 70 countries worldwide. Immediately after its debut, That That achieved chart-topping success on iTunes in numerous regions.

The song secured the #1 position on the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 73 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, India, Australia, Egypt, and more. Beyond the single's success, the entire album from the Gangnam Style singer reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums charts in various countries, such as Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and more.

On June 2, the music video for That That (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS) reached 200 million views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop music video of 2022 to achieve this milestone. The success continued on Billboard's Global 200 chart, where That That debuted at No. 5 with 29,600 units sold and 67.7 million streams in its first week. On the Global Excl. US chart, the song debuted at No. 2 with 18,800 units sold and 61.5 million streams outside of the United States.

Styled in cowboy outfits against a wild-west backdrop, PSY celebrated the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in the music video for That That. The artists expressed a sense of amazement and energy while embracing the post-pandemic atmosphere. SUGA of BTS made a notable entry from behind the camera, and both artists delivered an impressive joint performance. The response to the song has been exceptional, with both ARMY and PSY's fans praising the artists for this lively hit.

Watch the iconic and energetic That That by PSY and SUGA here-

