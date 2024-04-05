Rashmika Mandanna shares photos as she enjoys coffee in UAE; vacationing with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly a name that needs no introduction at all. The actress has reached heights from her marvelous performances and versatility. Her fan base has always been her backbone as they never left a moment to capture Rashmika or her new postings.

Currently, Rashmika is on her birthday vacation as she turns 28 on April 5. On Thursday, Mandanna took to her social platform and shared new pictures, flaunting her happy face. But, fans wonder if the photos are clicked by Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys her coffee on birthday vacay

Ahead of her birthday eve, the National Crush took to her social platform Instagram, and shared pictures from her vacation in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen sitting at a cafe sipping a cup of coffee and posing with her adorable smile.

For her outing, Rashmika opted for a white full-sleeve cotton top which made her look simply beautiful. In the next picture, Rashmika was seen sipping her coffee while looking towards the other side. She captioned the post along with an emoji that read, “(Sun emoji)+ (Coffee emoji)= Happy Rashmika.”

Soon after her post went online, fans and her die-hard admirers poured immense praise and advance birthday wishes for the star. Many also speculated that the pictures were clicked by Vijay Deverakonda and that they are vacationing in the UAE.

In the comments section of the post, one user wrote, “Coffee with Vijay,” followed by a raised hands emoji. Another user tagged Vijay Deverakonda and added a pink heart to the caption. While one fan commented, “Pc : @thedeverakonda,” another fan too wrote something similar on the picture credits, speculating the snaps were taken by Vijay.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is back on her fitness spree as the actor is consistently taking rounds of the gym to continue her fitness schedule just like her early days. Rashmika shares glimpses with her fans and motivates them to take up a fitness routine as a mandatory subject. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram platform and shared her happiest moment while doing her core strengthening workout.



Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is all set for her most high-octane release titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Rashmika will be reprising her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s action thriller. The project has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and the music has been composed by National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad. The film's first teaser will be unveiled on the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday on April 8 and the action flick will hit the theaters on the glorious occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Apart from Pushpa, the National Crush will also feature in Rahul Ravindran’s suspense thriller titled The Girlfriend alongside Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty of Dasara fame. The project has been bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banner Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

