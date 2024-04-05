Vijay Deverakonda calls father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao his 'Family Star'; shares special moments spent him with since childhood

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor has made his place in the hearts of fans and die-hard admirers with his dynamic presence and breakthrough performances. As his new film Family Star hit the theaters on April 5, 2024, Vijay shared a heartwarming post for his father and dedicated his new film to all who are fighting for their families.

Vijay's heartwarming gesture for his father

On April 4, Vijay took to his social media handles and shared unseen glimpses from his childhood with his father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. While the reel runs, Vijay mentions his father as his ‘Family Star’ and without his support, he could not reached the heights where he is now. He also mentioned that he’ll always love him and that making his father proud will be his biggest success.

Vijay wrote a heartwarming caption that read, “My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows :) and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made #FamilyStar to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family Lots of love,Your man. Vijay.” Vijay's post has received immense love from his fans and followers as well.

About Family Star

Parasuram Petla, the director of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-wrote and directed Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, which is a family drama. Mrunal Thakur, of Hi Nanna fame, also appears in the film as his love interest. Apart from the lead stars, the film also has Divyansha Kaushik, Ajay Ghosh, Vasuki, Ravi Babu, and others in key parts. The film featuring Vijay is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC). Vasu Varma co-wrote the family drama with the director.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming films

The World Famous Lover actor will next appear in VD 12, an action drama directed by Jersey's Gautam Tinnanuri. The film is currently in the developing stage.

