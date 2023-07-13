ReKommendations: Celebrity, King the Land, Nineteen to Twenty, and more Korean shows to watch on weekend

Weekend K-drama watching is on our mind and if it is also on yours, we have the perfect list of shows to tune into. Check out these 5 releases to keep yourself entertained this time around.

Celebrity

The world of celebrities is nothing like what it appears to be and this latest Netflix original offers the very essence of their lives on a smoking hot platter. Park Gyu Young of Dali & Cocky Prince fame takes on the lead role of Seo Ari and finds herself becoming an overnight celebrity. Using her fashion skills and morality to try to reach the top, she is crippled by the actions of those around her. On the way romance blooms in the form of CNBLUE member Kang Min Hyuk who plays the role of Han Jun Kyoung. Sabotaging and made-up friendships surround the woman who wants to reveal the truth to the world and does so in a very eye-opening way. Celebrity is sure to keep you hooked to the end.

King the Land

YoonA and Junho’s romantic comedy has finally premiered in India and this would be the perfect time to catch up on all the episodes you have missed so far, hopping in on the most talked about K-drama train. Here Lee Jun Ho plays the role of the initially snobby chaebol heir named Goo Won who lands in an inheritance war. He comes across Cheon Sarang, played by Im Yoona, who is an employee at The King Group’s VIP lounge. Being a hotelier she smiles all the time which irks off Goo Won as the two take off on the wrong foot. It results in a heartwarming love story progressing over the course of King the Land.

Nineteen to Twenty

The Korean age system which sees everyone turn a year older as soon as the clock strikes 12 am on New Year’s Eve night sets the premise of this show where a bunch of teenagers are made to enter the ‘19 School’, a week before they turn into adults. Girls and boys of the same age, are put through various tasks and “school lessons” as they make their way to the one they desire. However, the one rule that stands- they must not date. With all of them moving to stay together in the ‘20 School’, one week later, things turn interesting on Nineteen to Twenty.

Reply 1988

A K-drama classic, this show stars some actors who have made it very big since it first aired in 2015. The cast comprises Lee Hye Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dong Hwi, in the lead roles of friends living in the same neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong in Dobong District of Seoul. Their families are very involved in each other’s lives as the one girl and four boys eventually develop feelings for each other. The suspense continues for a very long time and you can be thoroughly entertained on the show. Even after years of the Reply 1988’s premiere, die-hard fans continue to tune into it regularly.

Do You Like Brahms?

One of the most underrated gems in the world of K-drama, this Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin starrer will hit you when you least expect it to. An elite pianist and a struggling violinist who is late to her studies as compared to her peers, meet in the strangest of situations to form an unusual bond which perseveres even through their tough times. The two become each other’s comfort places on multiple occasions and try to come out on top of their careers. An extremely deep and warm show, we recommend that you add Do You Like Brahms? to your watch list right away.

