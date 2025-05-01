Yaiba Episode 5: Yaiba Visits A Hot Spring Inn; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Attack of the Eight Ogres,’ Onimaru completes his transformation into a demon and summons eight powerful ogres to target Yaiba and seize the Raijinken. While Yaiba begins his training under Musashi, plagued by self-doubt, Musashi encourages him to trust in himself.

As Onimaru seizes control of Japan’s government, Yaiba and his allies confront two ogres. One switches sides and joins Yaiba, while the other is defeated, though the Raijinken’s orb is lost in the battle. Musashi then reveals the existence of another demonic sword once wielded by Sasaki Kojiro.

Yaiba Episode 5 will see Yaiba and his group set out for Ganryu Island to investigate the demon sword Monohoshizao, once wielded by Sasaki Kojiro, Musashi’s old rival. On the way, they will be ambushed by ‘Slug Man,’ one of the Eight Ogres, leaving them exhausted.

They will take refuge at Gero Hot Springs, where a suspicious innkeeper will celebrate them as the millionth guests before offering a stay at a hot spring inn. While relaxing, a hidden threat will close in on them, seeking to claim the Thunder God Sword.

Titled ‘Rundown Hot Spring Inn,’ Yaiba Episode 5 is set to release on May 3, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, with weekly broadcasts every Saturday on Japanese channels like Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV. Early streaming will be available on Netflix and ABEMA in Japan.

Additional platforms such as NicoNico, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Disney+ will stream Yaiba Episode 5 later. International viewers can watch it on BiliBili, Netflix, and Hulu, approximately 90 minutes after the original Japanese airing.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

