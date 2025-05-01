Fire Force Season 3 Episode 5: Captain Obi Corrupted By Infernal Insect; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Golden Secret,’ Tamaki, Hinawa, and others struggle against Gold, whose magnetism-based power neutralizes their metal weapons. Licht deduces her technique involves heating gold to generate a magnetic field. The team then removes their metallic belts.

They execute a counterstrategy: Lisa distracts Gold, Tamaki melts iron to render Gold’s gauntlet ineffective, and Hinawa delivers a shot to her head. Arthur then arrives and defeats Stream instantly. Meanwhile, Shinra confronts Burns, who defends the Evangelist. The episode ends with an Infernal Insect being implanted into Akitaru Obi.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 5 will follow Shinra’s desperate attempt to save Obi, who suffers as the Infernal Insect corrupts his body. While Shinra cries out in agony, Leonard Burns will continue to strike without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Company 8 will hurry toward Obi, but get intercepted by Dragon the Destroyer, introducing a powerful new threat. The upcoming episode will likely reveal whether Obi can resist the transformation and how Company 8 will confront Dragon, a major challenge unlike any they have faced before.

Titled ‘Chance Meeting with an Arch-Enemy,’ Fire Force Season 3 Episode 5 will premiere in Japan on May 3, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. This means that most international fans will be able to access the episode as early as May 2 due to time zone differences.

As confirmed by the official anime site, the episode will broadcast on Japanese networks including MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC, and also stream on Netflix. For audiences outside Japan and certain parts of Asia, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 5 will be available via Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

