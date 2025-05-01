Shah RuKh Khan HIT 3 ending explained Hrithik Roshan Alia Bhatt Kartik Aaryan Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SS Rajamouli at WAVES Suriya, Retro Vikrant Massey Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal in one frame

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5: Azusa Gets A Doting Mother; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 will see Yufufu attempt to spoil Azusa into becoming her daughter, so don’t miss it for more comedic events. Find out the release date and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on May 01, 2025  |  04:07 PM IST |  11K
Kisetsu Morita, Revoroot, Teddy, Crunchyroll
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level [Kisetsu Morita, Revoroot, Teddy, Crunchyroll]

In ‘We Went Looking for a Mandragora,’ Azusa learns from Eno about the value of 300-year-old mandragoras and realizes the plant in Beelzebub's garden fits that description. Eno summons all the land’s witches to hunt it. Azusa’s group rushes to protect the mandragora but are tracked by Eno.

Advertisement

Eventually, the timid mandragora reveals herself, offering a leaf for medicine in exchange for peace. Azusa names her Sandra and invites her to join the family. Sandra helps improve their garden, while Beelzebub penalizes the witches for damages.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level [Kisetsu Morita, Revoroot, Teddy, Crunchyroll]

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 will see Azusa visit Yufufu to update her on recent events, including Sandra joining the family and the children attending school. Falfa and Shalsha begin behaving more like responsible older sisters.

As Azusa shares these developments, Yufufu smiles sweetly but is secretly enacting a plan to pamper Azusa as her own young daughter. The episode will likely feature comedic misunderstandings and Azusa struggling with being treated like a child by a doting, overly affectionate spirit mother.

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level [Kisetsu Morita, Revoroot, Teddy, Crunchyroll]

Titled ‘I Became Yufufu Mama’s Daughter,’ I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, May 3, 2025. It will begin on AT-X at 9:30 pm JST, followed by Tokyo MX and BS11 at 10:00 pm JST, and conclude with Sun Television at 10:30 pm JST.

Advertisement

According to the official site, Crunchyroll remains the main streaming platform for international viewers. Viewers in Southeast Asia will be able to watch I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 through Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the second season of the I've Been Killing Slimes For 300 Years And Maxed Out My Level anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 4: Azusa Saves The Mandragora; Recap, Release Date And More

Credits: Crunchyroll, I've Been Killing Slimes anime website, Slime Taoshite 300 Nen Wiki, Wikipedia, Anime Countdown
About The Author
Sneha Sam

With a flaming passion for both stories and art, Sneha has been an avid fanatic of the anime and man...

Advertisement

Latest Articles