I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5: Azusa Gets A Doting Mother; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 will see Yufufu attempt to spoil Azusa into becoming her daughter, so don’t miss it for more comedic events. Find out the release date and more here.
In ‘We Went Looking for a Mandragora,’ Azusa learns from Eno about the value of 300-year-old mandragoras and realizes the plant in Beelzebub's garden fits that description. Eno summons all the land’s witches to hunt it. Azusa’s group rushes to protect the mandragora but are tracked by Eno.
Eventually, the timid mandragora reveals herself, offering a leaf for medicine in exchange for peace. Azusa names her Sandra and invites her to join the family. Sandra helps improve their garden, while Beelzebub penalizes the witches for damages.
I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 will see Azusa visit Yufufu to update her on recent events, including Sandra joining the family and the children attending school. Falfa and Shalsha begin behaving more like responsible older sisters.
As Azusa shares these developments, Yufufu smiles sweetly but is secretly enacting a plan to pamper Azusa as her own young daughter. The episode will likely feature comedic misunderstandings and Azusa struggling with being treated like a child by a doting, overly affectionate spirit mother.
Titled ‘I Became Yufufu Mama’s Daughter,’ I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, May 3, 2025. It will begin on AT-X at 9:30 pm JST, followed by Tokyo MX and BS11 at 10:00 pm JST, and conclude with Sun Television at 10:30 pm JST.
According to the official site, Crunchyroll remains the main streaming platform for international viewers. Viewers in Southeast Asia will be able to watch I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 5 through Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
