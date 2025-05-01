Chhorii 2: Soha Ali Khan shares BTS pics from Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer and her transformation into Daasi is unrecognizable; fans call it ‘scary’

Soha Ali Khan recently made waves for her impeccable acting as Daasi Maa in Chhorii 2, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics. Soha’s look in the film was absolutely chilling. Now, she has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the Chhorii 2 sets on social media, and they are bound to send shivers down your spine. Fans flooded the comment section with their reactions and called it 'scary'.

Taking to Instagram today (May 1), Soha Ali Khan dropped several BTS photos from the Chhorii 2 sets. The pictures showcase her Daasi Maa look, and some of them are truly spine-chilling. Scaring the pics, she wrote, “On and off set with Daasi.”

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “Ohh I enjoyed watching you in this character. You were fab.” While another commented, “Picture no. 5!!! Hilarious.” A fan shared, “One of the most beautiful ladies on this planet.” One also said, “I hope you have done this role very confidently... Best of luck.”

Another wrote, “Superb.” Someone else chimed in saying, “Sh*t, that is some scary look.” Another simply commented, “Scarrrrrrryyy.” A fan shared, “Your performance was great.”

Soha Ali Khan could have chosen any genre for her comeback, but she chose horror for a very special reason. In an interview with PTI, she shared the reason behind choosing the role of an antagonist in Chhorii 2.

She recalled the time when director Vishal Furia and producer Vikram Malhotra approached her with the story, and shared that she didn’t hesitate. Her love for the horror genre made her eager to take on the role, and she quickly agreed to bring the character to life.

For the unversed, Chhorii 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025. Nushrratt Bharuccha stars as the lead, Sakshi, while Soha Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Daasi Maa in the film. It also features Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in important roles.

