The Heirs to Celebrity: Films and dramas where you may have seen CNBLUE's Kang Minhyik before

Kang Min Hyuk of CNBLUE recently appeared in Netflix's original series Celebrity alongside Park Gyu Young after three years. Actor Kang Min Hyuk is famous for his role in The Heir, let's find out how many acting projects the Celebrity star has appeared in.

Kang Min Hyuk's films and dramas

CNBLUE singer Kang Min Hyuk made his acting debut in 2010 alongside his fellow member Lee Jong Hyun in the film Acoustic. Kang Min Hyuk has also narrated in the 2017 film I Am a Cat and He also played a role in Lee Seung Gi's The Princess and The Matchmaker. Kang Min Hyuk made his small screen debut in 2010 in the K-drama It's Okay, Daddy's Girl where he played a minor role of Hwang Yeon Doo. He also appeared in one of the most popular K-dramas in 2010s Heartstrings released in 2011. In Heartstrings, he played the role of a drummer Yeo Joon Hee as he, himself is the drummer of the rock band CNBLUE. In 2012, he played the role of the female lead's brother Che Se Kwang in My Husband Got A Family.

Kang Min Hyuk in The Heirs and Entertainer

Kang Min Hyuk played the of f(x) member Krystal's boyfriend in the renowned K-drama The Heirs in 2013, he gained immense attention for his sweet boyfriend character from the viewers and was loved by many after The Heirs. Kang Min Hyuk played the role of an ex-convict and an idol in the K-drama Entertainer starring Lee Hye Ri and Ji Sung in 2016. Kang Min Hyuk again made an impact with his amazing acting skills and was praised nationwide for his character Jo Ha Neul.

Kang Min Hyuk in Oh! My Lord

Before leaving for his military service in 2018, Kang Min Hyuk appeared in School 2017 in a cameo role and Hospital Ship. He made his acting comeback in 2021 in Oh! My Lord with Lee Min Ki and Nana. He played the main lead role of Lee Seung Yoo in a web series called How To Be Thirty. He last appeared in the Netflix Original Series called Celebrity led by Park Gyu Young, he played the role of a Chaebol who gets entangled with Park Gyu Young's character.

