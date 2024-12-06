Rented In Finland preview OUT: Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kwak Dong Yeon brace for rural surprises; WATCH

The eagerly anticipated variety show Rented in Finland is finally here, and the preview for its first episode has fans buzzing with excitement! This quirky and heartfelt new series follows four beloved city stars; Lee Je Hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Kwak Dong Yeon, as they step out of their urban comfort zones and into the serene, rustic life of Finland’s rural Lapland.

In the newly released clip from Episode 1, the cast arrives at their destination, and their reactions to the remote, breathtaking landscape are priceless. The group drives down a secluded, tree-lined road, with Lee Dong Hwi humorously remarking, “It feels like we’re entering a fairytale.” As they approach their home, which appears to be in the middle of nowhere, Kwak Dong Yeon points out, “It’s at the very end of the road!” and Cha Eun Woo adds, “It’s right in front of the lake!” Their amazement at how isolated the house is only intensified as Kwak Dong Yeon jokes, “It’s impossible to get there without a car.”

Their first introduction to the Finnish countryside takes an unexpected turn when they meet their host, Aleksi, who introduces them to what he calls their "private swimming pool," the nearby lake. In awe of the vast, serene water, Cha Eun Woo exclaims, “I think this is the largest ‘pool’ in the world.” But the real surprise comes when Aleksi casually mentions that the lake serves multiple purposes, including as a source for showers, dishes, and, of course, swimming.

Advertisement

Check out the preview for episode 1 of Rented In Finland here;

This revelation leaves the cast members momentarily stunned as they realize they’ll be bathing in the lake. The sudden shift from the comfort of city life to the raw, rural experiences of Finland promises plenty of laughs and unexpected moments. From their first reaction to this rustic lifestyle to the challenges of adapting to the Finnish way of life, Rented in Finland is set to offer an exciting mix of humor, warmth, and genuine bonding as the actors take on a completely new way of living.

ALSO READ: Living in a Rented House in Finland posters, teaser OUT: Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi and Lee Je Hoon tease unseen chemistry