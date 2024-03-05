RIIZE previews sneak peek of official fanlight ahead of global fan-con tour RIIZING DAY

RIIZE, the new gen SM Entertainment group has finally previewed what their official fanlight would look like and fans can’t help but feel excited to get their hands on it.

RIIZE drops a sneak peek of official Fanlight

On March 5, the official X (Twitter) account of RIIZE dropped a photo of their official fanlight. It is now slated to be released sometime in April.

Check out below the preview of RIIZE's official Fanlight.

The interesting preview has been met with mixed reactions from the fans. While many fans are excited about the official release of the Fanlight, some are anticipating the departed member Seunghan’s comeback, as it seems to hint towards it.

More about RIIZE's upcoming global fan-con tour RIIZING DAY

Meanwhile, the preview of Fanlight is rather thrilling as on the same day RIIZE also dropped their schedule for the upcoming fan-con tour, named RIIZING DAY.

The 5th generation group will kick off their global tour on May 5 in Seoul. From there, they are scheduled to visit multiple major cities across the globe and enchant the fans with exhilarating performances, game segments, chat sessions, and more.

The group has already dropped a poster with the details of the locations and venue of their upcoming global tour. They also mentioned that more cities and details will be revealed at a later date.

As this will be the group's first global fan-con tour, fans are excited to cheer them up at their concerts, holding their exclusive lightstick.

More about RIIZE

RIIZE is a 5th generation K-pop boy band formed under SM Entertainment. The group debuted with seven members including, Anton, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee, Shotaro, Sungchan, and Eunseok on September 4, 2023. However, in November, Seunghan was withdrawn from the group following a series of controversial situations. The group’s debut single album Get a Guitar created an exceptional buzz amongst the fans, citing a bright future, in the K-pop industry.

Meanwhile, RIIZE recently made their guest appearance at IU’s global world tour concert in Seoul, where they surprised the audience by performing their hits. Following the event, BRIIZE (RIIZE’s fandom) is anticipating IU and RIIZE to collaborate soon.

In the meantime, the official preview of their fanlight is making headlines, and fans are looking forward to its release in April.

