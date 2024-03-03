RIIZE to make guest appearance on IU’s world tour concert H.E.R following NewJeans

RIIZE, the popular new-gen group has been confirmed to appear as a guest on the second day of IU’s world tour concert schedule.

RIIZE to make special guest appearance on IU’s world tour concert H.E.R.

On March 3, according to a Korean media outlet, RIIZE attended the second schedule of IU’s world tour concert H.E.R. The popular group was spotted entering the venue donning white shirts and red ties, adding to the existing excitement about the concert. They are reportedly scheduled to perform their hits on March 3, at KSP Dome, an indoor arena in Seoul.

This will be the first-ever collaboration of IU and RIIZE, hence fans are looking forward to immersing themselves in a magical moment.

According to reports by Korean media, the RIIZE member is connected with IU through his father, who worked as a producer and composer in IU’s early tracks such as Everybody Has Secrets and Only I Didn’t Know. Furthermore, on February 24, Anton also made an Instagram challenge video on IU’s latest track I Stan U from the album The Winning, and she reshared it on her official handle.

RIIZE’s latest appearance at IU’s concert is speculated to be a materialized collaboration from previous interactions.

NewJeans performing on IU's world tour concert

Meanwhile, on February 28, it was reported that the popular girl group NewJeans would also make a special guest appearance on the 1st day of the world tour concert, which was held on March 2. The ADOR group seemed to captivate the enthusiastic crowd with their energy-filled performances of hit tracks such as ETA, and Ditto.

Advertisement

On this day, NewJeans member Hyein also teamed up with IU and performed the track Shh.., which is their collaborative song on IU’s recent album The Winning.

More about IU's world tour concert

Meanwhile, in January, IU announced her much-awaited world tour concert H.E.R., which commenced its first day in Seoul on March 2. She is scheduled to tour more than 15 major cities across the globe.

More about RIIZE

On the other hand, the SM Entertainment group RIIZE unveiled their latest digital single Love 119 on January 5, 2024. The hit track made waves in the Korean music industry by soaring high on MelOn’s monthly chart for February. It was reported to climb 10 positions on this prestigious chart by landing at no. 5, since its debut on no. 10.

The latest update of their performance at IU’s concert has brought much expectation and excitement for the fans of this promising K-pop boy band, adding to speculation of future collaboration between the artists.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans reported to make special guest appearance at IU’s upcoming world tour concert H.E.R; DEETs inside