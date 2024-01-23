RIIZE's Anton brings back Seunghan on TikTok amid latter's hiatus from group activities; fans react

Anton, a prominent RIIZE member, has sparked fan excitement on TikTok, duetting a scene from Siren with a unique audio choice. The viral video has fueled speculation about the group’s commitment to seven members and hints at Seunghan’s potential return, who announced a hiatus from group activities in November 2023.

RIIZE fans are hopeful of Seunghan’s return after Anton’s recent update

RIIZE’s unofficial social media manager, Anton, recently stirred excitement among fans by sharing a new video on TikTok. Duetting a scene from RIIZE’s Siren performance video featuring all seven members, Anton used a fan-created sound titled ‘Riize is 7’ instead of the official audio. The video quickly went viral, amassing 929.6K views and sparking speculation among netizens.

The unconventional audio choice fueled fan excitement, with many interpreting it as Anton subtly confirming RIIZE’s commitment to remaining a seven-member group. Moreover, the video raised hopes of Seunghan’s imminent return, as fans eagerly commented on the potential significance of Anton’s choice of sound.

As the anticipation grows, Anton’s TikTok activity becomes a focal point for RIIZE enthusiasts, adding to the intrigue surrounding the group’s dynamics and Seunghan’s future involvement.

Seunghan went on hiatus in November 2023

In November 2023, RIIZE’s Seunghan took an indefinite hiatus from activities due to a series of cyber attacks, including leaked private content such as alleged smoking and dating. SM Entertainment confirmed the malicious editing and fabrication of posts to spread false rumors. Seunghan, reflecting on the situation, expressed a desire to halt activities for the group’s sake. Acknowledging the neglect in artist management, SM Entertainment apologized to fans and stated that Seunghan’s suspension was a joint decision.

The leaked content was revealed to be from Seunghan’s pre-debut trainee days, edited to cause misunderstandings. Legal actions, including filing a police report, were planned against the perpetrator for defamation and cyber-bullying. SM Entertainment emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to harm against their artists.

After nearly two months without seeing Seunghan, BRIIZE (RIIZE’s fandom) was delighted by the release of multiple OT7 videos, including one featured on Japan’s NHK program. Excitement soared as fans saw Seunghan with his fellow members, leading to “Seunghan comeback soon” trending. In December 2023, RIIZE sparked hope among fans for Seunghan’s imminent return.

