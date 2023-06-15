SEVENTEEN becomes only K-Pop artists to make Top Tours on Billboard’s midyear Boxscore charts 2023

Billboard’s Top Tours calculates the highest grossing tours in the given timeline and SEVENTEEN gains no. 27 with 30 million US dollars for BE THE SUN tour and the other chart, Top Ticket Sales is based on total attendance. Here SEVENTEEN has come out at no. 19 as they sold over 316,859 tickets on the tour across the 8 shows.

SEVENTEEN’s achievements:

With their 10th mini album FML, SEVENTEEN demonstrated their global popularity by topping the US Billboard main chart for six weeks in a row. The most recent Billboard 200 chart, which was released on June 17, shows SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album, FML, which came out on April 24 and peaked at number 113. On May 13, FML debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart as a result of this. 2, SEVENTEEN's very own highest ranking, and the chart-in for six weeks in a row. In addition, it was ranked fifth on the World Album chart and is currently cruising on a number of other charts, including being ranked eighth on both the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. In contrast, the group's single FML topped the album chart's Hot Albums chart, the Billboard Japan 2023 first half chart, and the Top Album chart. Their highest position for a K-pop artist was third on the Top Album Sales chart.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

Previously, Mingyu of SEVENTEEN had previously met Jungkook of BTS. Fans were excited when BTS member Jungkook and SEVENTEEN member Mingyu appeared together in the recently released video. To challenge SEVENTEEN's recently released song Super, a dramatic meeting took place between the two. The 36-second clip features Jungkook of BTS performing a choreography with Mingyu that is synchronized with their recently released song, which is known for its difficult choreography. When they finally appeared together and began dancing to the song, the fans were overjoyed. They were glad that the ‘97 brothers came together and danced so well!

