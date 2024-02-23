SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Jeonghan to return after injury related hiatus for FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR in March

In a much-anticipated update, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Jeonghan are set to make a triumphant return to activities after recovering from knee and ankle injuries, respectively. Cleared by medical professionals, S.Coups and Jeonghan will resume scheduled activities in March, including the SEVENTEEN Tour FOLLOW AGAIN to Incheon, with precautions in place to avoid straining their healed areas.

S.Coups and Jeonghan to reunite with SEVENTEEN on FOLLOW AGAIN Tour to Incheon

SEVENTEEN fans can rejoice as the group's members, S.Coups and Jeonghan, are set to make a triumphant return to activities after a hiatus due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively. PLEDIS Entertainment, SEVENTEEN's agency, released an official statement on February 23, updating fans on the current status of the two members.

Both S.Coups and Jeonghan underwent surgeries for their injuries in August and December of the previous year. The statement reveals that, after receiving post-surgery care and ample rest, the artists have made significant recoveries. Medical professionals have cleared them to resume their scheduled activities, provided they avoid straining their bodies.

Starting from March, S.Coups and Jeonghan will actively participate in SEVENTEEN's upcoming activities, including the SEVENTEEN Tour FOLLOW AGAIN to Incheon. However, there may be limitations on their involvement in certain stages or events to prevent straining their previously injured areas.

PLEDIS Entertainment expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during the recovery period and assured that the company will continue prioritizing the health of their artists. Fans eagerly anticipate welcoming back S.Coups and Jeonghan to the stage, and the agency remains committed to supporting their full recovery, ensuring they return to fans in good health.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN climbed to the second spot on IFPI's global artist chart for 2023, solidifying their status as K-pop powerhouses. Treating fans to the vibrant NANA Tour music video, SEVENTEEN showcased playful personalities on an Italian adventure, aligning perfectly with the dynamic NANA Tour.

The excitement peaks as SEVENTEEN concludes their FOLLOW tour with FOLLOW AGAIN at Korea’s Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on March 30 and 31. Historic performances in Japan at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium Nagai and Kanagawa’s Nissan Stadium in May further cement their global icon status.

Recent achievements include their tenth EP, FML, breaking records with 4.6 million pre-orders, and the best-selling album ever. Their eleventh EP, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN garnered over 5.2 million pre-orders, earning them their first MAMA Awards daesang for Album of the Year. SEVENTEEN continues to redefine K-pop, showcasing global influence and unwavering popularity with each milestone.

