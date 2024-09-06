SEVENTEEN at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024: 7 songs we wish the group to have on their setlist for the show

As the anticipation for Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 heats up, music fans are eagerly counting down the days until September 7-8. This year’s festival promises a stellar lineup featuring global icons like Sam Smith, Martin Garrix, Burna Boy, and The Chainsmokers. But the real excitement for K-pop enthusiasts is the chance to see SEVENTEEN take the stage as headliners.

Known for their explosive performances and diverse musical repertoire, SEVENTEEN is set to bring a unique K-pop flavor to the festival. As the group gears up for this highly anticipated appearance, here are seven tracks that we hope will make it onto their setlist, each one representing a different facet of their dynamic artistry.

7 songs we hope are on SEVENTEEN’s setlist for Lollapalooza Berlin 2024

1. HOT

From their 2022 album FACE THE SUN, HOT has quickly become a fan favorite with its electrifying beats and energetic choreography. This track embodies SEVENTEEN's signature style, blending high-octane rhythms with catchy hooks. The song’s energy is perfect for a festival setting, promising to ignite the crowd and set the tone for an unforgettable show. With its infectious chorus and powerful dance, HOT is a surefire hit that will have the audience on their feet and singing along.

2. Maestro

Maestro, a recent hit track from their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, shows SEVENTEEN’s ability to blend sophisticated musicality with their high-energy performances. The song’s intricate instrumentation and dramatic build-up create a captivating experience that highlights the group's versatility. Including Maestro in their setlist would not only display their musical prowess but also provide a moment of grandeur and finesse, adding a touch of royalty to the otherwise high-energy set.

3. Super

A fan-favorite from the earlier album FML, Super is an anthem of confidence and power. Its bold, driving beats and powerful lyrics make it a natural fit for a festival crowd. The song's catchy refrain and commanding presence on stage would undoubtedly resonate with fans and elevate the overall festival experience. Super is all about embracing one's strength and determination, making it an empowering anthem that would fit perfectly into SEVENTEEN's high-energy performance.

4. Kidult

Kidult, from their Heng:garae album, is a track that beautifully balances nostalgia with a modern twist. The song’s reflective lyrics and soothing melody offer a moment of comfort amid the festival’s high-energy atmosphere. Its heartfelt message and memorable chorus make it a great choice for engaging the audience on a deeper level. Kidult would bring a touch of emotional depth to the set, allowing SEVENTEEN to connect with fans on a personal level while showcasing their more introspective side.

5. Rock With You

Rock With You is a standout track from the Attacca album, known for its rhythmic groove and infectious energy. The song’s vibrant beats and engaging rhythm make it a perfect choice for a live performance. Its sound and engaging choreography would seamlessly blend into SEVENTEEN’s high-energy set, ensuring that the audience remains captivated and energized throughout the performance. Rock With You is the kind of song that can turn any concert into an unforgettable dance party.

6. God Of Music

A true gem from SEVENTEEN’s discography, God Of Music is a track that shows their impressive vocal range and musical depth. The song’s innocent yet powerful sound makes it an ideal choice for a festival setting, where grandeur and spectacle are key. Including God Of Music in their setlist would not only highlight SEVENTEEN’s versatility but also provide a moment of awe-inspiring performance that leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

7. Aju Nice

Finally, no SEVENTEEN setlist would be complete without the infectious energy of Aju Nice. This track is a classic fan favorite, known for its upbeat tempo and irresistible chorus. Its lively vibe and crowd-pleasing appeal make it a perfect choice for closing out the festival set on a high note. Aju Nice is guaranteed to get the crowd singing and dancing along, ensuring that SEVENTEEN leaves the stage with a bang and a room full of exhilarated fans.

As SEVENTEEN prepares for their headlining set at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to experience these dynamic tracks live. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to their music, SEVENTEEN’s set promises to be a highlight of this year’s Lollapalooza. For fans not attending the event, they still can watch their favorite perform live through their official YouTube channel.

