2024 Video Music Awards: SEVENTEEN and NewJeans qualify as ONLY finalists for Best Group trophy

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are shaping up to be an electrifying night, especially for K-pop fans. As the ceremony draws near, the excitement has reached fever pitch with SEVENTEEN and NewJeans emerging as the only two finalists in the fiercely contested Best Group category. This year’s VMAs are not just a celebration of global music but also a testament to the undeniable influence of K-pop on the international stage.

Earlier on August 30, MTV unveiled its highly anticipated list of nominees, which included four standout K-pop groups: TXT, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and NCT DREAM. These groups have not only captivated fans worldwide but have also made significant contributions to the music industry, rubbing shoulders with legendary acts like NSYNC, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Twenty One Pilots in the same category.

However, after an intense round of fan voting on MTV's social media platforms, it is SEVENTEEN and NewJeans who have risen to the top, now vying head-to-head for the prestigious Best Group trophy. Voting for Group of the Year opened on September 3 at 11 a.m. ET and will remain open until September 6 at 11 a.m. ET, giving fans a few more days to make their voices heard.

The recognition of these K-pop groups doesn’t end there. SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, and TXT are also in the running for Best K-Pop, a category that shows the genre's diverse talent. They are joined by BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Stray Kids, further intensifying the competition and highlighting K-pop’s robust presence at the VMAs.

Advertisement

In addition to the excitement surrounding the Best Group category, the night promises several show-stopping performances. BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to captivate the audience with her solo debut on the MTV stage, performing her hit single ROCKSTAR. Lisa, who has garnered four nominations including Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction, is ready to showcase her artistry to a global audience.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Jungkook who has made waves with his solo career, earned nominations for Best Collaboration for his track Seven featuring Latto, as well as Best K-Pop. His inclusion in these categories affirms his status as a global solo artist.

LE SSERAFIM also joins the fray, nominated for Best Push Performance of the Year for their track EASY. They are set to compete against rising stars like GloRilla and Jessie Murph, further highlighting K-pop’s reach across various categories.

As the 2024 MTV VMAs approach, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating a night filled with memorable performances, jaw-dropping moments, and the celebration of music’s brightest stars. The event, broadcasting live from New York on September 10 at 8 p.m. ET, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music and artistry. Fans can continue to cast their votes on MTV’s official website, ensuring their favorite artists take home the coveted awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa grabs 4 nominations for ROCKSTAR, BTS' Jungkook earns 2 with Seven, and more K-pop nods