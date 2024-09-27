SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR gets OTT release; documentary movie to be made available for streaming from October 17

SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR is set to make its much-anticipated OTT debut, bringing the group’s exhilarating concert experiences directly to fans worldwide. On September 27, SEVENTEEN's label and Disney+ Korea delighted CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fanbase) by announcing that the FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR documentary movie will be available for streaming starting October 17, 2024. This special release follows the global theatrical run, which kicked off on August 21, 2024, allowing fans across the world to relive SEVENTEEN's electrifying performances from the 2024 Seoul World Cup Stadium concert.

The FOLLOW AGAIN TOUR concert film promises to take viewers to the heart of SEVENTEEN's vibrant live shows, filled with powerful choreography, emotional moments, and unforgettable stage performances. Having captivated audiences in theaters worldwide, the documentary’s release on Disney+ gives even more fans the chance to experience the magic of SEVENTEEN’s stage, all from the comfort of their homes.

Watch the trailer for SEVENTEEN FOLLOW AGAIN here;

This isn’t the first time SEVENTEEN has impressed with a concert film. In April 2022, the group brought their SEVENTEEN Power of Love concert to cinemas worldwide, giving fans an up-close look at their live performances. With FOLLOW AGAIN, SEVENTEEN raises the stakes, delivering a new experience that highlights their growth and evolution as performers.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is also gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback with their 12th mini-album, SPILL THE FEELS, set to drop on October 14, 2024. The album will be released just five months after their best-of compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE and will come in three versions, with pre-orders starting on September 13. Teasers featuring cryptic captions like I FELT HELPLESS and SPEAK UP have sparked curiosity, hinting at an introspective and emotional concept for this release.

Take a look at the teaser here;

Adding to the excitement is bittersweet news; Jeonghan, a beloved member of the group, has begun his mandatory military service on October 26. Though he will miss the album's promotions and the upcoming SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE world tour, Jeonghan fully participated in the creation of SPILL THE FEELS. Jun, who will also be absent due to acting commitments in China, contributed to the album as well. Despite their absence, SEVENTEEN’s newest release promises to be a heartfelt and dynamic project, with all members leaving their mark.

