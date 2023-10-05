SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers variety show name leaked by Hoshi causing laughter in fandom

Producer Na Young Suk is making fans' dreams come true after announcing his much-awaited collaboration with K-pop group SEVENTEEN for the Youth Over Flowers variety show. A tvN representative earlier announced that filming has begun to take place, leading the excitement of fans to skyrocket. As eager fans awaited the release of the sneak peek, Hoshi spilled some beans about the upcoming show’s name prompting Na Young Suk's epic reply.

Hoshi got it first, SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers variety show name

Among the many topics the Spider singer discussed during his fan interaction moment, one of them stood out to be the newsmaker of today. From sporting a new hair color to promoting Kimchi powder the SEVENTEEN’s member made sure to keep his fans engaged while he drove through his destination. During one of the JP concert conversations, he said that they shot for Nana Tour and recorrected himself saying “I mean w/na pd then we shot our MV…”

SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers variety show name revealed

Soon after the clip of Hoshi started making rounds on social media, producer Na Young Seok took the liberty to formally announce the show’s name. Teasing the SEVENTEEN’s member he said “I'm sending it because it's later than Mr. Hoshi, it's a bit far away until the broadcast, but I'll leave it, please wait for me, hoho”. The caption came accompanied by the teaser poster “Let's go together on NANA TOUR with Seventeen”.

SEVENTEEN and Youth Over Flowers

The offer landed into SEVENTEEN’s kitty after appearing in The Game Caterers 2, a YouTube variety program hosted by Na Young Suk. The Left & Right singers were assigned their very own Youth Over Flower series after a game they played on the sets. During the game, every SEVENTEEN's members penned their desires, wishing that the production team would fulfill them. The luck turned out in their favor and out of a pool of 60 blank wish coupons, they miraculously managed to draw the desired "SEVENTEEN's 'Youth Over Flowers coupon after just two tries. For those unaware, Youth Over Flowers is a traveling variety show where the cast members are tricked into taking impromptu vacations by the production crew.

