EXCLUSIVE: Ji Chang Wook dishes on ‘green flag’ role in Welcome to Samdalri, chemistry with Shin Hye Sun, more

Welcome to Samdalri, a heartwarming K-drama that saw its healing end on January 21, stars Shin Hye Sun and Ji Chang Wook in the lead roles. Both the stars once again wowed the audiences with their portrayals and ensured the show reached its personal best ratings for the finale in the highly praised SLL production. A testament to their hard work and talent, the pairing showed a formidable front as two childhood sweethearts separated by a cruel fate.

About Ji Chang Wook

The 36-year-old star started off as a musical actor and went on to get his calling on the small screen in 2008. Soon after he began exploring several genres in the industry, moving from family dramas to historical shows, most of which solidified his presence in the scene. Finally, it was Ji Chang Wook's embodiment of Toghon Temür (Ta Hwan) in Empress Ki which announced his prowess globally and Healer acted as the final nail to his global stardom, making him a fan-favorite.

Since then, hits like The K2 and Suspicious Partner have kept his name floating in the K-drama universe. Marking a resounding comeback with The Worst of Evil, he had conquered the audiences’ minds and hearts. If anyone was left, they were surely sold on his role as Cho Young Pil in Welcome to Samdalri where once again his charming self was on display.

Ji Chang Wook Interview

In an exclusive chat with us, the globally famed actor dished on his chemistry with co-actor Shin Hye Sun, who is no less of an acting magician herself, and his reason behind choosing to play the character. Having captured hearts with multifaceted roles, what does Ji Chang Wook have on his mind next? Know below.

Your character is being cited as a ‘walking green flag’ (a good-natured boyfriend) character. What do you think about it?

That's a clear expression. Wouldn't Yong-pil be a great guy to have as a boyfriend and a friend? He has a relaxed charm and a big loving heart.

What was your first impression of Shin Hye Sun? And what do you think was her first impression of you?

She is a bright and healthy person and gave me a lot of good energy on set. I don't know what my first impression was for her, but I hope it was someone she would want to work with.

How would you best describe your off-camera chemistry with Shin Hye Sun in one word? How do you fit your characters’ stories?

‘Great!’ We talk a lot on set to make the scenes and characters more appealing. We wanted to make Yong-pil's story of loving Sam-dal come alive, so we tried to give the impression that he empathizes and understands Sam-dal's situation.

Why did you decide to play the role of Cho Yong Pil? What about him drew you to the story?

When I read the script, I found Samdalri's story relaxing, warm, and delightful. I liked the warmth of Yong-pil's character, who loves with his heart and cherishes the people around him.

How close are you personally to your character and how do you differ?

As it's a character that I played, there will be some part of me in the way he talks and the way how he behaves so those sides will be similar to me. But Yong-pil is a figure with a more beautiful and cooler heart than mine.

Which of your own characters do you think fits you best?

It's tough for me to compare the characters because I portrayed them. However, since Welcome to Samdalri is on the air, I hope people will see him as a good fit for me. I wish there were many other characters that the viewers and fans would say that they fit me well.

You've had a versatile career, from rom-coms to action-thrillers, is there any bucket-list role that you want to take up maybe in 2024?

There isn’t a particular role or character, although I recently mentioned melodrama. I just want to do my best for good writing, good staff, and characters that I'm drawn to.

Have you had the chance to watch any Indian projects or visit the country so far? Would you ever plan on acting in an Indian film?

I haven't had the opportunity to visit India yet. It's one of the countries I'd love to visit, so if I ever get the chance, I'd love to go, and if a good opportunity comes along, I think it would be a great experience to star in an Indian production.

