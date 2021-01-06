GOT7's Yugyeom to sign an exclusive contract with AOMG when his JYP contract expires this month? JYP REACTS

While in December, it was revealed Jinyoung was reportedly in talks with BH Entertainment for an exclusive contract, now it's been reported that Yugyeom may sign an exclusive contract with AOMG post his JYP Entertainment contract expiring this month.

Back in December, JYP Entertainment had confirmed in a statement that GOT7's contract expires in January after it was reported that Jinyoung had meetings with BH Entertainment to discuss an exclusive contract possibility. Now, according to SPO TV News via Soompi, it's being speculated that Yugyeom may be following his bandmate's footsteps and signing an exclusive contract with hip hop label AOMG.

Furthermore, Yugyeom apparently had gotten in touch with several management companies before narrowing down to AOMG, whose founder is JYP alum, Jay Park. K-pop fans will be aware of Jay Park and JYP's cold war, hence Aghase had a lot to say about Yugyeom's supposed decision as they flooded Twitter with support tweets for the 23-year-old singer. Besides finding it befitting for Yugyeom to team up with Jay Park, most of the fandom has been of the constant opinion of unfair treatment by JYP toward GOT7 in regards to promoting the boy group's projects.

As the news unsurprisingly became a trending topic, JYP shared a cryptic statement with Newsen saying, "We are still discussing various possibilities regarding GOT7’s contracts, and we will inform you when we are ready."

As per @defdaily_ on Twitter, since JB celebrates his 27th birthday today, i.e. January 6, 2021, Yugyeom touched millions of hearts with his endearing birthday message to his leader. "Our Jaebeomsss. You've been through a lot as our team's leader for the past few years... Thank you always, and I really think that because you are our leader, it's been very fun and we were able to make lots of great memories. In the future, you will always be our forever leader and we will continue together. So please take care of us again brother! Let's live healthily for a long long time."

