Solo Leveling, a Korean web novel written by Chugong, has gained immense popularity on online platforms, leading to its serialization and adaptation into a webtoon. Due to its success, an anime adaptation was inevitable, and production was confirmed with an initial premiere anticipated for 2023. However, various factors led to a delay, and the release date was pushed to January 2024. To the delight of eager viewers, the animation received widespread praise and became a global internet sensation upon its release. The anime is set to be followed by dubs in various languages, and a drama production is currently underway.

About Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, also known as Shun Mizushino, who is the weakest hunter in a world where humans battle against monsters. After narrowly escaping death, he encounters a program called the System, which allows him to level up independently and enhance his skills as a hunter. Determined to uncover the secrets surrounding his life and the System, Sung Jinwoo embarks on a quest for answers.

Solo Leveling producer Kaneko Atsushi on TXT’s theme song

In a roundtable discussion leading up to the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Kaneko Atsushi was questioned about the decision to have K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER perform the song LEveL for Solo Leveling. As widely recognized singers, not only in their native South Korea and Japan but also on a global scale, the quintet's involvement added an extra layer of excitement to the premiere.

Advertisement

Although not personally selected by him, the producer acknowledged that they were an intriguing choice. With the collective efforts of Studio PPURI, the renowned TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and A-1 Pictures, it seemed fitting to have the K-pop boy group deliver a hit song. And that's precisely what they accomplished, as Kaneko Atsushi revealed that the production team found their music inspiring enough to represent his creative process and the visuals of the Solo Leveling anime.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Solo Leveling producer Kaneko Atsushi weighs in on popularity of anime; says it’s not fantasy but future reality