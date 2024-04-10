TOMORROW X TOGETHER set to take center stage at Tokyo Dome with WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE; check full Japan schedule

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will set the stage on fire at the Tokyo Dome with WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE. Check the full Japan schedule here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  05:43 PM IST |  10.5K
TOMORROW X TOGETHER; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
TOMORROW X TOGETHER; Image Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the most formidable K-pop boy bands in the music industry at the moment. The five-member group unveiled their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. The album was accompanied by the music video of their lead single Deja Vu. TOMORROW X TOGETHER revealed WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE a month ago. Today, adding to the excitement TXT has announced the Japan dates for their upcoming world tour. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

TXT unveils Japan dates for WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE; gears up to set stage on fire at the Tokyo Dome

Related Stories

VOTE for best K-pop idol to spend White Day with: BTS’ Jungkook, EXO’s Kai, and more
korean
VOTE for best K-pop idol to spend White Day with: BTS’ Jungkook, EXO’s Kai, and more
TXT's Beomgyu turns 23: Highlighting his top 5 moments with the group
korean
TXT's Beomgyu turns 23: Highlighting his top 5 moments with the group

TOMORROW X TOGETHER revealed their plans for another world tour by announcing WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Seoul on March 11, 2024. Later, TXT unveiled the schedule for the US lap of the tour on March 20. Now adding to the overwhelming excitement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER has unveiled their much-awaited schedule in Japan. 

TXT will kickstart their Japan lap of the tour with fiery performances at the Tokyo Dome, the largest roofed stadium. The idea of TXT performing at the Tokyo Dome for the first time is exhilarating and promises a series of enchanting performances for the fans in Japan. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will begin the Japan lap of the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE with two performances on July 10 and 11 at the Tokyo Dome. Followed by two more striking sets on July 27 and 28 at Kyocera Dome in Osaka. Then returning in August, TXT will take the stage at the Vantelin Dome Nagoya in Aichi on August 4 and 5. Closing with banging performances on September 14 and 15 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Fukuoka. 


Ticketing information for WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Japan

The tickets for the WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE in Japan will be available through an advance ticket raffle for TXT fans globally and in the US who have MOA membership. For the raffle one is supposed to sign up on Weverse from April 18 to April 24. The raffle begins on May 2 from 13:00 JST to 23:59 JST, May 6. The results will be declared on May 10. Tickets for the general public will be announced at a later date. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TOMORROW X TOGETHER to set stage ablaze in USA with WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE; check ticketing, dates, venue, and more

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Tanya Saxena

Tanya, on this side of the screen, probably with a Bangtan Bomb and my K-pop playlist on the play.

...

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Latest Articles