TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW sells over 1 million copies on release day; title track Deja Vu ranks among top 10

TXT's latest mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, has taken the music world by storm, selling over 1 million copies on its release day alone, with their title track Deja Vu soaring to top 10 on numerous music charts and the music video garnering over 10 million views on YouTube in just 8 hours.

TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW records over 1 million sales on release date

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, monomously known as TXT has achieved a remarkable milestone with their latest mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, surpassing 1 million copies in sales on its release day alone. According to data from Hanteo Chart on April 2, the album's sales soared to an impressive 1,187,103 copies on the day of its release. Additionally, the album's title track, Deja Vu, further solidified its success by ranking among the top 10 songs on Melon, South Korea's largest music platform.

Watch Deja Vu music video here:

More details about TXT’s charts performance with minisode 3: TOMORROW

The global impact of TXT's music was evident as well, with their album minisode 3: TOMORROW securing positions in the top 10 on the iTunes Top Album Chart in 23 countries and regions. Notably, the album clinched the top spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart in major markets including the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, underscoring the group's widespread popularity and influence on an international scale.

Advertisement

Accompanying the album's release, the music video for Deja Vu garnered immense attention, surpassing 10 million views on YouTube within a mere 8 hours of its debut. The visually stunning video captivated audiences worldwide, further enhancing anticipation for the group's latest musical offering.

TXT commemorated minisode 3: TOMORROW release with comeback showcase

To commemorate the release of minisode 3: TOMORROW, TXT held a showcase at the Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Seoul. The showcase, broadcast live on the global fandom platform Weverse Live and HYBE Labels' official YouTube channel, attracted viewers from an impressive 183 countries and regions. Fans worldwide tuned in to witness the quintet's electrifying performances and celebrate the group's continued success.

minisode 3: TOMORROW features a total of 7 tracks, including the standout title track Deja Vu, showcasing TXT's versatility and musical prowess. With their latest release, TXT continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with their innovative sound and compelling performances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'memores nominis mei': TOMORROW X TOGETHER teases hidden message for Minisode 3: TOMORROW comeback