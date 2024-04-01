Queen of Tears: Park Sung Hoon teams up with Lee Mi Sook to usurp Queens group in new poster; see pics

Queen of Tears has been on the top of K-dramas with high viewership ratings and views on Netflix. The show has successfully entered its second part and has completed half of its run with 8 out of 16 episodes airing. As the show steadily progresses, obstacles in the path of Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun and their family increase as well. The new poster hints at the secret devilish plans of Yoon Eun Sung (Park Sung Hoon) and Moh Seul Hee (Lee Mi Sook) who plan to take over the Queens Group.

Kim Ji Won’s Queen family is in danger as Park Sung Hoon and Lee Mi Sook usurp Queen's conglomerate; see poster

Queen of Tears is getting tastier with its hidden plotlines and pace as it enters its second phase. The romantic comedy stars Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In and Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo as her husband. Hong Hae In is the chaebol princess and CEO of Queens Group. However, the power dynamics have taken a big hit with the change in storyline.

In the newly unveiled poster Park Sung Hoon as Yoon Eun Sung teams up with Lee Mi Sook as Moh Seul Hee to seize the Queens Group. Yoon Eun Sung and Lee Mi Sook in the past episodes have been revealed to be mother and son, adding to the drama and thickening villain plot lines. Moreover, episode 8 saw the mother-son duo taking over Queens with their wicked plans carefully laid out over 30 years.

The poster aptly depicts Park Sung Hoon and Lee Mi Sook as a tight-knit duo of mother and son who sit in wealthy attires. In the background, hangs the portrait of Queens of family as if fading into the past as they are no longer powerful. The words read it took them 30 years to make the Queen's house theirs.

More about Park Sung Hoon and Lee Mi Sook

Park Sung Hoon is a rising South Korean actor who is known to stamp his role in viewers’ minds with his remarkable portrayal. He went up the Hallyu Wave with his villainous role of Jeon Jae Joon in Song Hye Kyo The Glory.

Lee Mi Sook a veteran South Korean actress, was last seen playing the role of Cha Yeon Hwa in Perfect Marriage Revenge. Her other noted roles are in Smile, Mom, Untold Scandal, and Wok of Love to name a few.

