1: Nenokkadine turns 10: Kriti Sanon looks back at debut film with Mahesh Babu; pens a note

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the top actresses in the country today. In fact, the actress was just conferred the National Award for Best Actress in 2023, for her performance in the film Mimi. It is pretty well known that the actress began her career with the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, which was helmed by Sukumar and features Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Today, January 10th, marks the tenth anniversary of the film’s release, and the actress’ debut. Kriti Sanon recently reunited with Mahesh Babu, and took to Instagram to share the pictures. She further expressed how thankful she was to the actor, as well as director Sukumar.

Kriti Sanon expresses gratitude to Mahesh Babu, Sukumar

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti Sanon extended her gratitude to her co-star Mahesh Babu. The actress wrote: ‘It’s been 10years since my first ever film. My first telugu film with my first ever co-star @urstrulymahesh sir!! So many memories and so much #Gratitude in my heart!; How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages! So much has changed but its still the same’

She also shared a picture with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and said that she can’t believe it's been a decade since her debut. She added that she missed the director Sukumar, and thanked the team for the best debut and best memories.

Advertisement

Check out her stories below:

More about 1: Nenokkadine

1: Nenokkadine marks the first and only collaboration till date between Mahesh Babu and Sukumar. The film revolves around Mahesh Babu’s character, a schizophrenic rock musician who is searching for his parents with the help of his girlfriend Sameera, played by Krithi Sanon.

The film was bankrolled by 14 Reels Entertainment, and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Further, R. Rathnavelu cranked the film’s camera while Karthika Srinivas took care of the editing for the film. The film received mixed to positive reviews at the time of release, and enjoys an ardent fan-following as well.

On the work front

Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Trivikram Srinivas, titled Guntur Kaaram. The film which features Sreeleela, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and more in prominent roles is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th.

As for Kriti Sanon, she is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor, titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is all set to release on February 9th.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram: Is Mahesh Babu starrer Trivikram flick inspired by THIS novel?