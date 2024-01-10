Guntur Kaaram: Is Mahesh Babu starrer Trivikram flick inspired by THIS novel?

Superstar Mahesh Babu starrer film Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram Srinivas is set to arrive in theaters on 12th January 2024 owing to the festival of Sankranti this year.

According to the latest reports, it seems that the film is inspired by the Telugu novel Keerthi Kireetalu written by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani. The story narrates the life of Rajya Lakshmi, a melodious singer and talented dancer who gets fame from her talent but soon has her life turn for the worse.

Is Guntur Kaaram based on Keerthi Kireetalu

Interestingly, this is not the first time Trivikram has adapted novels of Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani’s novels into films. Earlier on, the filmmaker had loosely adapted her novel Meena back in 2016 for his film A…Aa starring Nithiin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Anupama Parameshwaran in the leading roles.

Though it has not been confirmed yet some netizens believe that Guntur Kaaram is the story of Keerthi Kireetalu and speculates Ramya Krishnan’s character to that of the protagonist in the novel.

Moreover, the film’s trailer was released recently making a whole lot of buzz on the internet, depicting Mahesh in a local setup with high mass action sequences and no bars held punch dialogues. The film seems to bring back the same energy of his previous collaborations with the director for films like Athadu and Khaleja.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role features an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, and many more in crucial roles.

The film written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas features musical craftsmanship by S Thaman with Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod handling the camera. The film is edited by Naveen Nooli and is set to arrive in theaters with a U/A certification from the CBFC.

Moreover, the masala entertainer is the 28th film of Mahesh Babu who was last seen in the 2022 Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata alongside Keerthy Suresh. The superstar is also next set to appear as the lead in SS Rajamouli’s next film which is touted to be a jungle adventure movie.

