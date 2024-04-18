Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 with Mohanlal heads back to ‘home turf’ for next schedule

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry at present. The actor, who is riding high on the success of his latest film, Aadujeevitham, is currently working on his third directorial venture, titled L2 - Empuraan, which features Mohanlal in the lead role.

The film is the much awaited sequel to Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer, which came out in 2019, and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. In the latest update, Prithviraj has taken to social media to share a BTS picture from the sets of Empuraan. He also revealed that the crew is heading back home for its next schedule, after filming several schedules abroad.

Check out the post below:

More about L2 - Empuraan

As mentioned earlier, Empuraan marks the third directorial venture of Prithviraj Sukumaran, after Lucifer and Bro Daddy, both of which also featured Mohanlal in the lead. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Sanya Iyappan and many more in crucial roles.

The film has been written by Murali Gopy, while Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas are co-producing it. Deepak Dev composes the music for the film, and Sujit Vaassudev and Akhilesh Mohan take care of the film’s camera work and editing, respectively. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Prithviraj Sukumaran on the workfront

Prithviraj Sukumaran was recently seen portraying the role of Najeeb, in Blessy’s highly awaited survival drama flick, Aadujeevitham. The film, which also features Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean Louis in crucial roles, hit the silver screens on March 28th, and has been a blockbuster success as well.

Advertisement

Apart from that, the actor was also seen portraying the role of the antagonist Kabir in Akshay Kumar’s latest film Bade Miyan, Chote Miyan, which also has Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Vipin Das’ upcoming comedy film Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, which is set to release in May this year. The film also features prominent names like Basil Joseph, Yogi Babu, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan and many more in crucial roles as well.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran to reunite after 14 years?