Actor Sharwanand shares first PHOTO of his baby girl; calls her ‘biggest blessing’

Sharwanand is a name that needs no introduction to the Telugu film audience. The actor has been one of the most active parts of the film industry for close to two decades now and enjoys a dedicated fan-following as well.

On March 6, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, the actor made a series of announcements regarding his upcoming projects. However, the actor saved the best for the last, as he shared pictures announcing that he and his wife Rakshitha Reddy had become parents, and welcomed a baby girl into their family. Sharwanand shared the first picture where he and his wife could be seen engaging with the infant.

The actor shared the picture with the caption: “Thank you everyone for the love and wishes. Saved the best news for last. Entering the new year with my biggest blessing by my side”

Sharwanand and wife Rakshitha Reddy welcome a baby girl

The Jaanu actor also shared another picture where the baby was seen holding her father’s index finger. In the caption, Sharwanand revealed that they had named the baby Leela Devi Myneni. Following that, he also shared another picture where Rakshitha could be seen holding the little baby’s legs.

Check out the posts below:

Celebs extend their congratulations to the new parents

As Sharwanand and Rakshitha announced that they become parents, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate them. Actor Navdeep wrote: "Puttinandhuku thanks," which translates to ‘thanks for being born’. Additionally, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vedhika, Priyadarshi, and more also shared the best wishes to the couple.

Check out their wishes below:

Sharwanand on the work front

Sharwanand is currently working on his upcoming film, titled Manamey. The film, helmed by Sriram Adittya, also features Krithi Shetty as the female lead and has Ravi Multani, Richa Prakash, and more in crucial roles.

Apart from that, the actor announced two new projects on the occasion of his birthday, tentatively titled Sharwa36 and Sharwa37. Sharwa36 is set to be helmed by Abhilash Reddy, while Ghibran will compose the film’s music. Yuva Raj has been roped in to crank the film’s camera. While a lot of information about Sharwa37 remains to be disclosed, it has been revealed that the film will be helmed by Ram Abbaraju.