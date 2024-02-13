Rashmika Mandanna hits back at Twitter user trying to spread rumor: ‘I only do films because I believe in the script’

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently reveling in the success of her Bollywood blockbuster Animal, had a befitting reply to a post by a user on X(formerly known as Twitter).

Apparently quoting Rashmika, the user wrote in his tweet, “ I didn’t like the script of Aadalu Meeku Joharlu but I signed the film only because of Kishore Tirumala and Sharwa - Rashmika Mandanna.”

Rashmika gives a befitting reply to a hater on X (Twitter)

Replying to the user, Rashmika wrote, “Said who re? I only do films Cz (cause) I believe in the script. And being able to work with the cast and crew has been an honor. I wonder where all of this baseless news starts from.”

Rashmika’s response to the user is garnering support from netizens, with many praising the actress for standing up for herself.

About Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is a 2022 Telugu language romantic comedy film starring Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushboo, Urvashi, and many other talented actors. The film was written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. It was welcomed with mostly mixed responses upon its release, making it an underwhelming venture for all parties involved.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

Post the mammoth success of Animal, Rashmika has a solid lineup of films lined up in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a returning role with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and is slated for an August 15th theatrical release.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika has also signed a film titled ‘The Girlfriend’, written and directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner. The actress has also signed a project with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark the second collaboration between the duo after the 2020 superhit film Bheeshma.

Rashmika’s Bollywood projects include Chaava, where she is reportedly reprising a role opposite Vicky Kaushal. The star actress will also of course be seen in Animal Park, whenever the second installment of the film hits the big screens.

