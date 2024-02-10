Rana Daggubati, Sandeep Reddy Vanga; others attend Siddu Jonnalagadda’s birthday bash in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, known for films like DJ Tillu and Guntur Talkies, celebrated his star-studded birthday last night. The big bash was attended by many renowned celebrities and producers from the entertainment industry, including Rana Daggubati and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Faria Abdullah, Priyanka Jawalkar, Eeesha Rebba, and Shiv Athmika were papped at the grand celebration.

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s star-studded birthday bash

Film producer Allu Aravind and actor Sharwanand were spotted at the party last night. Further, the guest list included Baby fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya, who also attended the star-studded bash where she happily posed and smiled in front of the cameras.

Later, Birthday boy Siddu was seen posing with Karthikeya 2 fame director Chandoo Mondeti and Harsha Chemudu.

Update about Tillu Square

The much-anticipated sequel, Tillu Square's sneak peek, was released before Siddhu's birthday on February 7th. The film is a sequel to his 2022 film, DJ Tillu. Further, makers have announced that the film's trailer will be unveiled on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

The film has been helmed by Mallik Ram. Anupama Parameswaran stars as the female lead in the movie, featuring Muralidhar Goud and Praneeth Reddy Kallem in prominent roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on March 29th.

Siddu Jonnalagadda's upcoming films

Siddu Jonnalagadda is part of Neeraja Kona's upcoming film titled Telusu Kada. It is understood that the film has been written by Bharadwaj Munimanikyam and is currently in its pre-production stage. Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty have been roped in for crucial roles in the movie.

Further, Siddu will also feature in an action-thriller Jack, bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The film is helmed by Bommarillu Baskar, marking his first collaboration with the actor.

