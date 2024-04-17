Aditi Rao Hydari showers birthday love on fiancé Siddharth; calls him 'my manicorn’

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her official Instagram handle to share her birthday wishes for her fiance Siddharth on his 45th birthday. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Updated on Apr 17, 2024  |  07:46 PM IST |  4K
Aditi Rao Hydari holds fiancé Siddharth close in unseen romantic photos
Aditi Rao Hydari holds fiancé Siddharth close in unseen romantic photos (PC: Aditi rao Hydari, Instagram)

As many already know, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to tie the wedding knot after announcing their engagement recently. The actors had been in an unconfirmed relationship for quite some time with things about to get official.

Aditi Rao Hydari also took it up to her Instagram to wish her future husband today as the actor is celebrating his 45th birthday today. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader.”

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday post for Siddharth

Credits: Instagram (Aditi Rao Hydari)
