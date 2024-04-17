Who is Aparna Thakur? Know all about Ravi Kishan’s alleged second wife and her claims

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is currently busy with the shoot of his next film and also gearing up for the upcoming elections in India. But of late, the public figure became the topic of discussion online when a woman named Aparna Thakur alleged that she is the second wife of the celebrity with whom he has another daughter. Let’s take a deeper look at the controversy and know who Aparna Thakur is.

Who is Aparna Thakur claiming to be Ravi Kishan’s second wife?

Currently, a woman named Aparna Thakur is grabbing eyeballs for claiming that she is the second wife of Ravi Kishan. For the unknown, Thakur lives in Lucknow. As per her claims, she met Kishan back in 1995 when he was pursuing journalism. After dating for a year, both of them got married in 1996 in front of his entire family in Malad, Bombay, and also have a grown-up daughter named Shenova together.

How it all started?

It all started when Aparna Thakur hosted a press conference in Lucknow and made some shocking revelations about her relationship with acclaimed Bhojpuri and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. During the press meeting, she stated that despite being married to her, the actor-politician is neither accepting the marriage nor their daughter Shenova publicly.

While talking to the media, Thakur said, “My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting.” The Times of India further quoted her saying, “I am also going to court for this.” She further said in the viral clip, “The reason for calling this press conference is I want my daughter who is also Ravi Kishan's daughter get her rights. I will approach the court as well over this. I want him to accept his daughter and give her the legal rights that she deserves.”

She added that whenever Ravi is with them, he accepts them like his wife and daughter. However, he is not accepting them socially or legally. She further added that even though she got married as per Indian customs and Ravi applied sindoor in front of his family and friends, she doesn’t have it on record. However, she does have some videos and images of the three together. Apparently, Thakur has been living in Lucknow for the past couple of months and helping her daughter set up her chikankari business. Her daughter is in the film industry.

What are their demands?

In the video from the press conference, Thakur stated that she is tired of telling the actor-politician to accept Shenova like his other three daughters with Preeti Shukla. According to her, he has abandoned them and not helped the mother-daughter. She demanded that Ravi should adopt their daughter legally and give her all her rights. She even appealed the same to the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Thakur also claimed that the Mission Raniganj actor was in touch with them till last year. He used to be in contact and meet them and even made promises to make things work. But now, he has stopped contacting them. Thakur stated that she doesn’t want to file an FIR against Ravi as all she wants from him is to give legal rights to Shenova.

Woman claims she got to know that Ravi Kishan is her father when she was 15

At the same press meet, Shenova accepted that Ravi is her father and she got to know about it from her mother when she was 15. She stated that till then she used to call him ‘chachu’. He used to visit them frequently and she has met his family too. But now it’s been four years that he has not contacted her. Shenova claimed that Ravi promised to help her get into Bollywood and was of the opinion that she would become a star. Since he failed to look after them after making so many promises and giving them hope they have finally decided to take the matter to court.

Ravi Kishan’s alleged daughter claims to prove her truth

In a new video, the woman named Shenova, hailing from Mumbai stated that she needs sometimes to prove that the claims made by her and her mother are true. She said in the clip in Hindi, “Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya. (Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right).”

Take a look:

When PTI contacted Ravi Kishan for his comment on the matter, his representative said that Ravi was currently out of town. “If he has anything to say in this matter, he will inform you,” he added. For the unknown, Ravi Kishan has been married to Preeti Shukla since 1993 and they have three daughters and a son together.

