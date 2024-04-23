The month of March saw the release of the Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies starring Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Aamir Khan produced this comedy-drama and partnered with Jio Studios to bring it on the big screen on March 1, 2024. It has been 52 days since the release, and the film is still being showcased in cinema halls all across the country.

Aamir Khan makes Rs 9 crore profit from Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is nearing the end of its run at the box office in India with a lifetime collection of Rs 17 crore, entailing a distributor's share of Rs 7 crore. Talking of economics, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made the film on a budget of Rs 11 crore and sold it to Jio Studios for a sum of Rs 20 crore. With this deal, Aamir Khan Productions made a table profit of Rs 9 crore, securing themselves from the financial risks. The profit of Rs 9 crore acts as the notional amount of fees of Aamir Khan for all the city tours to promote the film.

Going forward, Jio Studios spent around Rs 5 crore on Print & Publicity, and the total budget of Laapataa Ladies came to Rs 25 crore. Of the Rs 25 crore, the studio got Rs 15 crore from the sale of digital rights, whereas the satellite and music rights collectively brought in another Rs 6 crore. The theatrical share of Laapataa Ladies is around Rs 7 crore, taking the total revenue to Rs 28 crore as against the budget of Rs 25 crore. It's a profit of Rs 3 crore for Jio Studios, which is a minuscule amount, more of a break-even status, primarily due to healthy non-theatrical deals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Jio Studios Breakeven on Laapataa Ladies

The film fetched a good digital deal owing to the brand name of Aamir Khan and the theatrical run at lower levels reinstated the fact that the film has been appreciated by a very niche section of audience in metros. For a film with no-star cast to do a business of Rs 17 crore is a win in a way, though the cost of acquisition by Jio Studios should have been a little more reasonable to fetch the semi-hit tag.

With a sustained run at lower levels, the film has averted the unsuccessful tag and secured an average verdict at the box office. The ROI for Aamir Khan stands at a staggering 81 percent, whereas Jio Studios has a return of investment of about 12 percent. Given the genre, content, and association of Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies has the potential to do well in China and it remains to be seen if the makers get a window for the theatrical release of the film in the neighbouring country.

Here's a look at the cost sheet of Laapataa Ladies for Aamir Khan Productions

Particulars Amount Cost of Production (A) Rs 11 crore Sold To Jio Studios (B) Rs 20 crore Profit (B-A) Rs 9 crore ROI 81 percent

Here's a look at the economics of Laapataa Ladies for Jio Studios

Particulars Amount Cost of Acquisition Rs 20 crore PnA Rs 5 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 25 crore Digital Rights Rs 15 crore Theatrical Share Rs 7 crore Satellite Rights Rs 5 crore Music Rights Rs 1 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 28 crore Profit (B-A) Rs 3 crore ROI 12 percent Verdict Average

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding The Economics of Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer budget, box office, verdict & more