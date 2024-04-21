Ravi Kishan’s alleged daughter Shinnova files civil suit against him; demands DNA test to prove claims

Work-wise Ravi Kishan is enjoying immense success currently. The actor recently earned massive praise for his performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies and the hit series Maamla Legal Hai. Being a politician also, he has earned himself a ticket from Gorakhpur to contest in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Unfortunately, the actor's personal life is seeing massive turmoil. For the facts, Kishan has been married to Priti Shukla since 1993 and has 5 children with her (1 son and 4 daughters). Remember Mandira from the 2020 film Sab Kushal Mangal? She is Riva Kishan, one of Ravi Kishan’s daughters.

Is Ravi Kishan also married to another woman?

A few days back, a woman named Aparna Thakur took the internet by storm by claiming that she was Ravi Kishan’s second wife. She even claimed that the couple also has a daughter who is none other than the Hiccups & hookups actress Shinnova. When Aparna’s claims were not enough, Shinnova herself took to Instagram and shared a video urging UP CM Yogi to hear her side of the story.

Shinnova files civil suit against Ravi Kishan

A fresh PTI report suggests that the actress has decided to go legal with her claims. The 25-year-old reached out to a Mumbai court on Saturday (April 20th) and demanded a DNA test to prove her honesty in the matter. In her suit, Shinnova appealed to the court to officially recognize her as the biological daughter of Ravi Kishan and claimed herself to be born from his relationship with Aparna Soni.

She has requested a permanent injunction to prevent Kishan from denying her paternity in any way. Additionally, she has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court to dismiss an FIR lodged against Soni and others in Uttar Pradesh following Shinnova's revelation of Kishan as her biological father. In UP’s Lucknow, the case was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence ) 386 (extortion), and 504 (intentional insult) following a complaint from Ravi Kishan’s wife Priti Shukla around four days ago.

Priti went legal to prove that all claims whatsoever made by Aparna Thakur were baseless and that she was only trying to extort money and defame him.

