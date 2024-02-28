Sowmya Janu lands in trouble after manhandling, hurling abuses at a traffic police official; video goes viral

Popular Telugu actress Sowmya Janu has landed into serious trouble after getting involved in a brawl with the Hyderabad traffic police. As a video from the incident is viral on the internet, Sowmya is receiving huge backlash on social media from netizens.

The video from the incident being circulated online shows Sowmya hurling abusive words at the policemen and also ripping his uniform badly.

Sowmya Janu seen hurling abuses at traffic policeman in viral video

As per reports, the incident took place on February 24 in one of the posh areas in Hyderabad known as Banjara Hills. Sowmya was driving in her plush car but on the wrong side of the road. The traffic policemen caught her and stopped them from going further which made Sowmya furious. She then manhandled the official badly.

As per a DNA report, it is being said that some people who were present during that time tried to interfere and calm the matter down but Sowmya did not listen to a single word of theirs and made the situation worse. The report mentioned that she physically attacked the official and tore his clothes badly.

As per the timestamp on the video, it can seen that this incident took place after 8:00 pm, and soon after the assault, the traffic policemen registered a complaint against Sowmya. A proper investigation will be conducted by the officials soon. Meanwhile, Sowmya has not yet issued a statement related to the incident.

More about Sowmya Janu

Sowmya is a renowned name from the Telugu industry who is known for her commendable roles in films like Oraata- I Love You (2007), Maguva (2013), and her most sensational film Soori Vs Varalakshmi (2015). She was last seen in Gubala Shankar’s 2023 film Right which featured Kaushal Manda in a lead role. The film was released in some limited theaters on December 30, 2023, and received a mixed response from audiences.

As for now, there is no update on her upcoming films and projects related to the industry.

