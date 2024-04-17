Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan’s daughter says she’ll tell her truth with proof: ‘Give me and my mother some time’

Ravi Kishan is an Indian actor who has worked in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian movies over the years. The actor, who was last seen in Mission Raniganj as Bhola, is currently making waves online after a woman claimed that she is his wife and that they have a grown-up daughter together.

Now, a video has gone viral in which a woman named Shenova, claiming to be Kishan’s daughter, requests the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to give her and her mother some time so that they can prove the truth behind their claims. Read on!

Woman claims to prove that she is Ravi Kishan’s daughter

Ravi Kishan has become a topic of discussion online after a woman named Aparna Thakur organized a press conference and claimed that she is the wife of the actor-turned-politician. She also stated that they got married nearly 28 years ago and have a daughter named Shenova together.

Now, a video of Shenova is going viral, and she claims that upon giving some time, she will prove that her mother's claims are true. She said in the clip in Hindi, "Aadarniya Shri Yogi Ji (CM of UP, Yogi Adityanath) namaskar. Mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe aur meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Mai aapko apna sach batana chahti hu sabooton k saath. Uske baad, jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya.

(Respected Yogi Ji. My name is Shenova. I am your MP Ravi Kishan’s daughter, and I would like to request that you give my mother and me some time. I want to tell you my truth with proof. After that, you can decide what’s right. Thank you.)”

According to Wikipedia, Ravi Kishan has a wife named Priti Shukla whom he married on December 1993. The couple have a son and three daughters together. One of his daughters, named Riva Kishan, made her film debut with Sab Kushal Mangal in 2020. His other daughter, Ishita Shukla, is an Indian defence personnel.

