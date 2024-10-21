After enormous overseas run, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD gears up for mega re-release in Russia

Prabhas’ mega hit Kalki 2898 AD has been doing wondrous numbers at the box office, both in the country and on the global stage, and the enormous response doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Now, the Nag Ashwin directorial has bagged another achievement, as it is set for a re-release in Russia.

As per the latest report, Kalki 2898 AD has followed the suits of several other Indian films that have been dubbed in foreign languages and scheduled for a release in a different country. The sci-fi film has been applauded on various factors, including its stellar star cast, VFX and more.

Moreover, after getting huge honors at the Moscow International Film Week, the Prabhas starrer is gearing up for a re-release in Russia on November 1, 2024. Incidentally, during the course of its original release, the film had already achieved the spot of the highest grossing Indian film in Russia for 2024.

This latest report comes in light after a number of Prabhas’ films have been scheduled for re-release in various parts of India, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on October 23.

A few days ago, reports were rife that Kalki 2898 AD had been shortlisted for a nomination at the Oscars 2025, under the category of Best VFX. While the news went viral in no time and left the fans all excited, there was no truth to the matter.

Advertisement

It turned out that the film was nowhere a potential name in the list of 26 nominations submitted to the Oscars, as claimed by the Hollywood Reporter.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD did bag a spot in the list of nominations for the 97th Academy Awards. However, it lost to Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies in the last leg.

For the unversed, the Prabhas starrer closed as the fifth highest grosser in India as per the box office. It has been released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix, where it has bagged massive responses from the audience as well.

ALSO READ: 'I have to compromise...’: When Kajal Aggarwal revealed facing rejections at work due to marriage and motherhood