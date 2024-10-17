After massive theatrical and OTT success, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD bags nomination for Oscars 2025 in THIS category? Here’s the truth

Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the most successful pan-Indian releases of 2024. With a cast featuring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, such as Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others, the movie has left a lasting impression. Recent rumors claimed that after its successful release on the theater and Netflix, the film has proceeded to bag a nomination at the Oscars 2025.

Well, the strong buzz suggested that the Prabhas-starrer would stand a chance to win at the Oscars 2025 under the Best VFX category. Though the sci-fi actioner did include some amazing futuristic graphics and VFX work, this piece of buzz is untrue.

As per the list of potential nominees for the Oscars 2025 published by the Hollywood Reporter, Kalki 2898 AD didn’t get a spot even in the first 26 names that could strive for a chance.

Moreover, it is reported that if Kalki 2898 AD does end up making it to the race of bagging an Oscar nomination, the final list would not be released anytime soon before December.

For the unversed, prior to this, the Nag Ashwin directorial had made it to the list of nominations for the 97th Academy Awards. However, at the final stage, the film lost out to Laapata Ladies.

As of August 2024, Kalki 2898 AD managed to close its box office collections to Rs. 980 crores worldwide, thereby becoming the fifth highest grossing film in India.

Well, while the maximum audience retention for the movie can be credited to the amassing popularity of Prabhas, the tremendously skilled performances shelled by Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati, and veterans like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan must be given due credit.

After its blockbuster release in theaters on June 27, 2024, makers also dropped the film on OTT. Likewise, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the film were released on Amazon Prime.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD was released on the global streaming platform, Netflix.

