'I have to compromise...’: When Kajal Aggarwal revealed facing rejections at work due to marriage and motherhood

Kajal Aggarwal has been living her life to the fullest, be it professionally or even fulfilling the roles of a mother and wife back home. While the actress has a number of promising films on the cards for her very soon, there was a time when she confessed to losing out on quite a few of them after getting married and embracing motherhood.

In an earlier interview on the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist, Kajal Aggarwal talked about the projects she lost after she got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu and embraced motherhood after the birth of her son Neil.

She revealed how ideally professional work should never get compromised just because of changes in one’s personal life, since their spirit and commitment remain the same. In fact, Kajal emphasized how sometimes she had to jeopardize spending time with her little one due to work schedules.

Kajal mentioned, “It is okay to be married, be a mother, and continue to work because that does not affect professional life. Your professional life, commitment, your energy, and everything that you are spending is still the same.”

She went on to add, “It does not change just because I have a baby. If anything, I have to compromise on my baby because I want to do my job sincerely.”

Moving on with her revelations, the diva specifically recalled various instances where she was removed from casting by makers, who judged her due to the fact that she was married and had a child.

However, Kajal also acknowledged how, over the years, this sort of refusal has reduced since filmmakers have learned to embrace the idea of a new woman, who can manage everything with perfect finesse.

On the work front, Kajal is all set to be back on the silver screen soon, courtesy of the number of exciting projects she has on the cards. For the unversed, she was last seen in the Telugu film Satyabhama, followed by a cameo appearance in Indian 2.

Up next, the starlet will be a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3, where she will be reprising the role of the character of Dakshayini from the earlier parts of the franchise. Besides that, she has Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa and Salman Khan’s Sikandar lined up.

