Is Prabhas insecure about Jr NTR's good looks? When the Baahubali actor spoke about not getting a chance to impress ladies

Jr NTR and Prabhas are undoubtedly two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Both superstars enjoy a huge fandom not only in India but worldwide. Jr NTR and Prabhas have often expressed their love and admiration for each other on several occasions. But did you know that the Baahubali once actor joked about how the RRR actor doesn’t let him impress the ladies? Yes, you read that right!

This amusing moment occurred during the launch event for the Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Brindavanam in 2010, where Prabhas appeared as the chief guest. During his speech, the Kalki actor playfully commented on his "insecurity" about Jr NTR's good looks, which he joked kept the women away from him.

He said, "Tarak is the young tiger of the industry; he is known for his super mass roles. But let’s put those words aside because he looks so glamorous in Brindavanam posters. I like all the songs from this movie. I am trying to impress ladies with films like Varsham and Darling but it seems like he won’t give me the chance to do so now." As soon as Prabhas made this revelation, it left the audience in a fit of laughter.

This is not the first time the Spirit actor has spoken openly about Jr NTR. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Prabhas was invited as a guest with Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli; he ranked the Devara actor at the top when asked to choose between Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan. In the rapid-fire round, host Karan Johar asked Prabhas to rate onscreen performances among Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu. Prabhas smiled and placed Jr NTR first, followed by Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, while Prabhas appeared in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

