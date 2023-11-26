South Newsmakers This Week: Mansoor Ali Khan's snarky apology to Trisha; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan at same studio after 21 years

South Indian cinema saw some interesting developments this week. Well, we are back with our weekly edition of "South Newsmakers'. Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met at the same studio after 21 years while they were shooting for their respective films. This created quite a buzz among their fans and their heartwarming photos cannot be missed.

In other news, Leo actor Mansoor Ali Khan issued an apology to Trisha for making derogatory remarks about her during a TV debate. There were several noteworthy developments in the entertainment industry. Take a look!

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Mansoor Ali Khan's snarky apology to Trisha

Mansoor Ali Khan took to social media and shared a snarky apology note for Trisha Krishna after his controversial rape comments. In a cryptic Instagram statement, "My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless me with the fortune of blessing your Mangalyam (mangalsutra) as it goes around on a coconut during the ritual! Amen." Meanwhile, without addressing Mansoor in her tweet, Trisha wrote on X, “To err is human,to forgive is divine," after his apology statement. On a related note, Mansoor was arrested by Chennai police over his comments on Trisha. A complaint from the National Commission for Women was registered against him under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 (insult the modesty of a Woman).

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at same studio after 21 years

The two legendary actors of the film industry- Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth met each other while they were shooting at the same studio after almost 21 years. Kamal Haasan was shooting for Indian 2, while Rajinikanth was at the same studio for TJ Gnanavel’s Thalaivar 170. "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan'," Lyca Productions wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Dhruva Natchathiram release in trouble

Gautham Vasudev Menon apologised in a statement as Chiyaan Vikram's film Dhruva Natchathiram got delayed again. The much-delayed film since 2017, was set to release on November 23rd. "Sorry. Unable to get Dhruva Natchathiram to the screens today. We tried our best. But looks like we need a day or two more. Hoping to give everybody a good experience with advance bookings and proper screens everywhere around the world. The support for the film is heartwarming and has kept us going. Just a few more days and we'll arrive!," read his statement. According to media reports, the Madras High Court sent an order to the director to pay back an amount of Rs 2 crore to production house All In Pictures for a smooth release but GVM failed to do it in time.

Mammootty's Kaathal-The Core gets a positive response

Legendary actor Mammootty's Kaathal-The Core was released this week and it opened to positive response from critics and audience alike. Directed by The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby and co-starring Jyothika, Kaathal-The Core boldly revolves around homosexuality and acceptance. Mammootty plays Mathew and is married to Jyothika in the film.

