VIDEO Inside: Ram Charan adds fun twist to his simple attire as he attends a wedding

Pan India star Ram Charan has established himself with the magnificent success of his last film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram popularly known as RRR which was helmed by SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan's charm has mesmerized his fans globally with his impeccable performances and versatility.

He is gearing up for his upcoming Pan-India movie Game Changer with renowned director Shankar Shanmugam. Meanwhile, the actor took some time off recently and attended a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad where he’ll be wrapping the final schedule of his most-awaited film.

Ram Charan attends a wedding ceremony

On February 28, Ram Charan attended the wedding ceremony of Kailash Reddy who is the younger son of late D Shivaprasad Reddy, owner of the renowned Telugu production house Kamakshi Movies. The actor graced the event in a cream-colored shirt with a combination of black pants and added a fun twist to the attire with spectacles that maintained the combination of simplicity and a unique style. The pictures and videos have been shared online from the event.

More about Game Changer

Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan is gearing up to wrap up the final shooting segment of the Game Changer. He has simultaneously started prepping up for RC16, which is helmed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the action-thriller stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles. Ram Charan plays a double role of father and son in the Shankar directorial. Speaking of the film Game Changer, it is slated to be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam as well as Kannada.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan is also preparing for his next big venture titled RC16, which is an upcoming Telugu language film co-starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. The film has been written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and bankrolled by Vriddhi Cinemas and Mythri Movie Makers. Pushpa fame director Sukumar is presenting the project under the Sukumar Writings banner. Oscar Award-winning music composer A R Rahman is composing the music for the film, while Avinash is serving as the Art director of RC16 along with the lensman Rathnavelu.

