Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha, and kids pose for perfect family photo in Dubai ahead of wax statue unveiling

Pan-India superstar Allu Arjun has been busy with the upcoming schedule of his upcoming magnum opus sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Amidst this, the actor took a small break for a short trip to Dubai with his better half, Sneha Reddy, and children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

In a recent update, Sneha Reddy shared a family picture from their wonderful vacation in Dubai.

A glimpse into Sneha Reddy and a family trip to Dubai

On March 28, Sneha Reddy took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her husband, Allu Arjun, and kids as they posed outside a popular restaurant in Dubai. In the picture, Sneha can be seen in a white dress, while Allu Arjun opted for a green t-shirt along with black pants and black goggles to maintain his unending charm. The kids were also seen wearing cool and comfy outfits for the picture-perfect moment.

Allu Arjun is currently in Dubai to participate in the grand inauguration of his wax statue at the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai, which will take place on March 28.

More about Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun

Earlier, Allu Arjun shared a heartwarming story about the love of his life as they completed the journey of 13 years of togetherness. The Pan-Indian heartthrob wrote, “Happy Anniversary Cutie; It’s been 13 years now… I have flourished because of your company; I draw energy from your tranquility; Too many many more till the end of time.”

Advertisement

The couple exchanged vows on March 6, 2011. They welcomed their son, Ayaan, in 2014, followed by Allu Arha in 2016.

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

The Race Gurram star is all set for his upcoming high-octane action thriller Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to his 2021 sensational blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers, while National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. The sequel is set to release in theaters on the proud occasion of Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, respectively.

ALSO READ: Prabhas cheers for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham; says, ‘Here's to many more well-deserved victories'